Titans use late turnovers to pull off 34-31 OT win at Indy

Wentz shook it off quickly. On the ensuing series, he hooked up with Michael Pittman Jr. for 37 yards to get the ball across midfield on third down. Then Ashton Dulin drew a 42-yard pass interference penalty against Kevin Byard. Jonathan Taylor walked in for a 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds to go.

Then Byard turned the game by picking off Wentz with 5:48 left in overtime — already in field goal range. Bullock closed it out four plays later.

INJURY REPORT

Titans: Receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle) and backup left tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle) all sat out. So did senior defensive assistant coach Jim Schwartz, who was in the league's COVID-19 protocols. Right guard Nate Davis and S Dane Cruikshank were evaluated for concussions during the game.

Colts: Right tackle Braden Smith (thumb and foot) and receiver T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) both returned to the lineup, but Hilton left in the fourth quarter after hitting his head hard on the ground. He was diagnosed with a concussion. Defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis was carted off the field with a right knee injury late in the first half. He was hurt on an interception return that he fumbled away. Indy also lost safety Khari Willis (calf) during the game.

UP NEXT

Titans: visit the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

Colts: host the New York Jets on Thursday night.

(Corrects distance of winning field goal to 44 yards)

