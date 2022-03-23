Titans trade for receiver Robert Woods with Julio Jones cut

AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp made clear on social media how much he'll miss his fellow receiver and how much Woods meant to him over the past five seasons.

“Success is found in the mud,” Kupp wrote. “And the only way to effect positive chance is by getting your hands dirty. I've appreciated his respect for this, and his willingness to get his hands in the dirt, so he could leave his fingerprints on this organization.”

Woods also ran for 485 yards and his five rushing touchdowns tied Curtis Samuel for second behind Deebo Samuel (11). Woods joined only Emmanuel Sanders and DeAndre Hopkins with at least 40 catches and 500 yards receiving in each of the last nine seasons. He has played 14 100-yard games.

Nicknamed Bobby Trees, Woods was the 41st pick overall in the second round in the 2013 by Buffalo out of Southern California, where he finished as the Trojan's all-time leader with 252 catches.

