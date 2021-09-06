Titans' outbreak nears end, other NFL teams deal with COVID

Miami put its presumed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and backup tight end Adam Shaheen on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday ahead of Sunday's opener at New England. Carolina starting right guard John Miller also went on the reserve list Monday and will miss the Panthers' home opener against the Jets.

Miller will be out 10 days, which indicates under league rules he was unvaccinated and tested positive. Carolina coach Matt Rhule said last week only two Panthers' players had not been vaccinated.

The Jets are waiting to see if wide receiver Jamison Crowder will be available after going on the reserve list last Friday after testing positive. Vaccinated, Crowder needs to test negative 24 hours apart twice under NFL protocols.

Dallas likely will be without four-time Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin for its opener Thursday night at Tampa Bay.

All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, who is vaccinated, remained out Monday after his positive test for COVID-19 as the two-time defending AFC champions began preparing Monday for their season opener against Cleveland.

Ryan Tannehill was just starting to practice with AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown when the Titans quarterback was put on the reserve list Aug. 26. He was activated Saturday and was on the field Monday.

Vrabel said Tannehill will have to build a relationship with Jones, acquired by trade in June, on the field. Both have met extensively, the Titans have talked about it and now must finetune in practice for the opener.

Asked if he talked to his players about staying safe before having a three-day weekend off, Vrabel said the Titans always try to be smart about what they do.

“Judging from the games that I watched, I didn’t see that COVID was much of a concern for anybody, but we have to be smart in the decisions that we make,” Vrabel said. “Whether it is who we hang out with, what we do, and I think that they are very conscious of that.”

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

Caption FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) is shown during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, file photo. The Tennessee Titans' virus outbreak keeps growing with quarterback Ryan Tannehill among three players being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. General manager Jon Robinson told reporters Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard are joining four other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That gives the Titans now three starters out along with coach Mike Vrabel bringing the team's outbreak to eight. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File) Credit: Gary McCullough Credit: Gary McCullough

Caption FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Zack Martin watches from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. The Cowboys are expected to open the season at Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay without right guard Martin after the four-time All-Pro tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2021, file photo, New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder stretches during a joint NFL football practice with the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. Crowder is recovering from symptoms of COVID-19 and his status for the opening game at Carolina remains uncertain. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, that Crowder is vaccinated against the virus, but the receiver's availability for the season opener will depend on how he feels. As a vaccinated player, Crowder will also need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart, per NFL protocols. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File) Credit: Matt Ludtke Credit: Matt Ludtke