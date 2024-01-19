Titans interview Eagles coordinator Brian Johnson, the 8th candidate for head coaching job

Johnson coached quarterbacks for Philadelphia in 2021 and 2022 before taking over as offensive coordinator in 2023. He started coaching in 2010 at Utah, where he played quarterback. He also coached at Mississippi State and Florida.

The Titans interviewed Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Wednesday night and a pair of offensive coordinators Thursday in Thomas Brown from Carolina and Houston's Bobby Slowik on Thursday.

They also have interviewed Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

No NFL team can interview coaching candidates employed by other teams in person until Monday after the divisional round of the playoffs.

