springfield-news-sun logo
X

Tiny house in wealthy Boston suburb sells for $315,000

FILE — A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb stands next to trees and shrubs Sept. 30, 2021, in Newton, Mass. The house has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price almost $450,000. The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) house sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty's Hans Brings Results agency. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP, File)
Caption
FILE — A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb stands next to trees and shrubs Sept. 30, 2021, in Newton, Mass. The house has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price almost $450,000. The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) house sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty's Hans Brings Results agency. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP, File)

Credit: Barry Chin

Credit: Barry Chin

Nation & World
1 hour ago
A tiny house in a Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000.

The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) home in Newton sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty's Hans Brings Results agency.

The home, on a 0.06-acre lot (0.02 hectares), went on the market in late September.

The house built in 1970 is described as an “adorable tiny studio home ... featuring completely open living space," with a loft and “ready to finish basement," and recent renovations including a new bathroom and electrical upgrades.

Several unusual homes in the Boston area's hot real estate market have sold for high prices in the past several months. Boston's famous 10-foot-wide Skinny House sold in September for $1.25 million, and a home gutted by fire in Melrose sold for nearly $400,000.

In Other News
1
Rioter who bragged she wouldn't go to jail gets prison term
2
No arm-twisting: Kerry says corporates back plan to cut CO2
3
AP source: Browns excuse Beckham for 2nd straight day
4
The Latest: U.S. climate envoy Kerry lauds Biden project
5
Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier charged with lying
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top