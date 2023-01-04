Timothy Snyder, Parul Sehgal win Silvers-Dudley Prizes

Sehgal, a staff writer for The New Yorker and former New York Times book critic, received $30,000 for “long-form literary criticism and the intellectual and cultural essay.” Ryan Ruby, whose essays have run in The New York Times and Harper's among other publications, was given $15,000.

Two Silvers-Dudley prizes were given for arts writing: A $30,000 honor for T. J. Clark, an art historian and professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley, and $15,000 for Tausif Noor, an art critic and a Ph.D candidate at Berkeley in art history.