Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell play cannibals in love

“Luca is fatherly with me and guided me in that process this time,” he said. “I can’t say that I was helpful organizing schedules or anything like that. But it’s something I want to continue doing.”

Chalamet’s character is a supporting part to the film’s lead Maren, who is coming to terms with her unsavory urges. She’s played by “Waves” actor Taylor Russell, a newcomer to the Guadagnino family of regulars like Michael Stuhlbarg, as a creepy cannibal they meet on the road, and Chloë Sevigny.

“It’s Taylor’s movie, she does an incredible job carrying it,” Chalamet said.

The discussion of their characters, and the loneliness they feel in the world, led both to think about what it means to be young at the moment.

“Can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media,” Chalamet said. "I think it’s tough to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air. It smells like it. And without being pretentious, I hope that’s why these movies matter, because the role of the artist is to shine a light on what’s going on.”

Russell added that, “It’s so scary. The hope is that you can find your own compass within all of it.”

The film also features a new score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, whom Guadagnino challenged to “find the sound of a road trip” and “the sound of the American landscape.” And it’s full of 1980s music from Joy Division, New Order and even KISS, which were chosen from a box of cassette tapes that Kajganich found from when he was a teenager.

“The ones that either made me smile or cry made it in the script,” Kajganich said.

“Bones and All” opens in North American theaters on Nov. 23.

Chloe Sevigny, from left, Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell pose for photographers upon arrival for the photo call of the film 'Bones and All' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

