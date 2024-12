Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan chat fame and friendship

Though professionally their lives have taken them in different directions, they’ve remained friends and will “dip back in every few years” to catch up, Ronan said.

“That is what is so beautiful about this point in our lives, we’re really lucky that the two of us are doing really well and our paths can continue to cross,” Ronan added, as her husband, Jack Lowden supported from the audience.

Both had busy years appearing in multiple film releases that are now vying for awards recognition.

Chalamet took on the role of Bob Dylan in James Mangold's "A Complete Unknown," which is out Christmas day, and Ronan played a young alcoholic who tries to escape the depths of her addiction by moving home to the Orkney Islands in Scotland in "The Outrun."

Chalamet also stepped back into the role of Paul Atreides in the epic sci-fi “Dune: Part Two,” and Ronan starred in Steve McQueen’s “Blitz.”

The audience watched back-to-back scenes of the collaborations with Gerwig. Chalamet quipped that a “Lady Bird scene is a lot better than I remember it being!”

The conversation then shifted to their relationship with fame.

Chalamet said it’s the “most boring thing to talk about in my life.”

Ronan agreed: “I just pretended that all of that doesn’t exist.”

