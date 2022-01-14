Timme's 30 lead No. 2 Gonzaga over BYU 110-84

BYU jumped to an early 18-16 lead, but Gonzaga replied with a 15-4 run — 11 points by Nembhard — to take a 31-22 lead midway through a fast-paced first half.

After BYU's Barcello hit a 3-pointer, Gonzaga went off on a 15-2 run to build a 46-27 lead.

Gonzaga withstood a late 3-point barrage by BYU to lead 61-49 at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 68% (23 of 34) in the first and made 10 of 15 from 3-point range. BYU wasn't far behind, shooting 50% and also making 10 3-pointers in the first.

An 11-2 run midway through the second — with nine points by Timme — gave Gonzaga a 20-point lead at 80-60. The Zags continued to pull away after that, while BYU had trouble shooting in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: The Cougars dealt Gonzaga three rare home losses from 2015-17, but the Bulldogs have dominated the series since, winning 10 of the past 11 games. ... BYU was picked to finish second in the WCC and was ranked as high as No. 12 earlier this season.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs topped 100 points for the second time in two WCC games. ... They lead the nation in shooting at 52.3% and are second in scoring at 87.9 points per game. ... Four Gonzaga starters average in double figures.

UP NEXT

BYU plays at San Francisco on Saturday.

Gonzaga plays at Santa Clara on Saturday in what will be the Bulldogs first true road game of the season.

