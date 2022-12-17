Timme leads No. 15 Gonzaga over No. 4 Alabama, 100-90

Jaden Bradley scored 18 points for Alabama. Miller, who doubled his season scoring average, made 6 of 11 3-pointers.

Timme scored the last four points of the first half to stake Gonzaga to a 47-42 lead, holding Alabama scoreless over the last 2:56.

Smith scored on a 3-pointer and a drive to give the Bulldogs a 79-67 lead with nine minutes left.

THE TAKEAWAY

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs committed just nine turnovers. They shot 40 of 70 (57.1%) from the floor to return the favor after a 91-82 loss to Alabama last season in Seattle. The Zags reached 100 points for the fourth time this season.

Alabama: Miller's teammates weren't as hot from 3-point range, making just 2 of 14 attempts. Alabama committed 21 turnovers. Freshmen scored the Tide's first 16 points, including seven from Bradley and a pair of Miller 3s.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga hosts Montana on Tuesday night.

Alabama hosts Jackson State on Tuesday night.

Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

