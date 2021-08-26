Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns in wake of Cuomo scandal

“Ms. Kaplan read the letter to the head of the advocacy group Times Up, and both of them allegedly suggested that, without the statements about Ms. Boylan’s interactions with male colleagues, the letter was fine,” the report said, without explicitly naming Tchen.

Tchen had resisted calls for her ouster for weeks, but said Thursday it was time for her to “resign and continue to work for change in other ways.”

Tchen, a lawyer, previously served as an assistant to President Barack Obama and executive director of the White House Council on Women and Girls. She co-founded the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in 2017, along with Kaplan and two other women.

This isn't the first time the advocacy group has been roiled by leadership issues. Tchen took the helm in 2019, after Lisa Borders stepped down as president and CEO following sexual misconduct allegations against her own son.

After months of resisting calls for his resignation, Cuomo himself left office earlier this week.