Times Square to host returns of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney in separate bouts in May 2 tripleheader

Victories for both could set the stage for a rematch between the two.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) will headline the Ring Magazine “Fatal Fury: City of The Wolves” card against Rolando “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs), who was stopped by lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in 2022 in his last fight in New York.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will move up to welterweight to take on Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) in a matchup of former 140-pound champions.

Garcia knocked Haney down three times and originally won their fight by majority decision, though he was already ineligible to win Haney's title because he was more than 3 pounds above the 140-pound limit.

The event will kick off with Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) returning to his hometown to defend his WBO junior welterweight title against unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs).

Details about the venue that will be set up in the famed New York tourist attraction were not announced. The event will be shown on pay-per-view.

