Timeline of the Menendez brothers’ murder case

Gascón said reexamining the case was appropriate given a renewed understanding of and empathy for sexual abuse victims.

The brothers were convicted and sentenced in 1996.

The case has been back in the headlines following a docuseries and a true-crime drama released by Netflix.

Here’s a look at the timeline of the case:

August 1989: Jose Menendez, an executive at RCA Records in Los Angeles, and his wife Kitty Menendez, are shot and killed in their Beverly Hills mansion.

March 1990: Lyle Menendez, then 21, is arrested. Eighteen-year-old Erik Menendez turns himself in a few days later. They are accused of first-degree murder.

July 1993: The Menendez brothers go on trial, each with a separate jury. Prosecutors argued that they killed their parents for financial gain. The brothers’ attorneys don't dispute the pair killed their parents, but argued that they acted out of self-defense after years of emotional and sexual abuse by their father.

January 1994: Both juries deadlock.

October 1995: The brothers' retrial begins, this time with a single jury. Much of the defense evidence about alleged sexual abuse is excluded during the second trial.

March 1996: Jurors convict both brothers of first-degree murder.

July 1996: The brothers are sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

May 2023: Attorneys for the Menendez brothers ask the court to reconsider the conviction and sentence in light of new evidence from a former member of the boy band Menudo, who said he was raped by Jose Menendez when he was 14. In addition, they submit a letter that Erik wrote about his father's abuse prior to the killings.

September 2024: Netflix releases the crime drama " Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, " a nine-episode series about the killings.

Oct. 4, 2024: Gascón says his office is reviewing new evidence in the case.

Oct. 16, 2024: Multiple generations of family members of the Menendez brothers hold a news conference pleading for their release from prison. The relatives say the jurors who sentenced them to life without parole in 1996 were part of a society that was not ready to hear that boys could be raped.

Oct. 24, 2024. Prosecutors schedule a news conference to announce their decision on whether to recommend resentencing.

