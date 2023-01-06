TIMELINE: DNA, video lead officials to Idaho suspect

- Nov. 13, 2022: D.M. reported thinking she heard crying from Kernodle's room and heard a male voice saying something like, “it's ok, I'm going to help you.”

- Nov. 13, 2022: At about 4:17 a.m., a security camera at a house northwest of the King Road residence picked up the sound of voices or a whimper followed by a loud thud.

- Nov. 13, 2022: D.M. opened her door a third time after she heard crying and saw a man with bushy eyebrows dressed in black with a mask over his nose and mouth walking toward her. She froze and the man walked to the sliding glass door and she locked herself in her room.

- Nov. 13, 2022: Investigators believe the four students were killed between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. Police investigators arrived and located the bodies of the students, along with a tan leather knife sheath that carried the suspect's DNA and a shoe print outside the roommate's door.

- Nov. 13, 2022: Footage from security videos show the suspect's vehicle in the King Road neighborhood starting at 3:29 a.m. Police say it made three passes by the house and made a fourth pass at about 4:04 a.m. before leaving the area at a high rate of speed at about 4:20 a.m.

- Nov. 13, 2022: Surveillance video recorded the suspect vehicle in Pullman and the WSU campus around 5:25 a.m.

- Nov. 13, 2022: Investigators tracking Kohberger's phone said it left his residence at about 9 a.m. and traveled to Moscow. It pinged cellular services that would cover the King Road home between 9:12 a.m. and 9:21 a.m. It then traveled back to the Kohberger home at about 9:32 a.m.

- Nov. 13, 2022: There was no police response to the killings until later in the day.

- Nov. 18, 2022: Bryan Kohberger changed the registration of his white Elantra from Pennsylvania plates to Washington state license plates.

- Nov. 25, 2022: Law enforcement were on the lookout for a Hyundai Elantra.

- Nov. 29, 2022: A WSU police officer learned that a 2015 white Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate was registered to Bryan Kohberger. The officer tracked down Kohberger's driver's license and noted that he was a white male, 6-feet tall and weighed about 185 pounds (83.91 kilograms). His photograph showed bushy eyebrows.

- Dec. 13, 2022: Kohberger's vehicle was seen in Loma, Colorado.

- Dec. 15, 2022: Kohberger, traveling to Pennsylvania with his father, was stopped by law enforcement in Hancock County, Indiana.

- Dec. 23, 2022: Officials obtained a warrant to search Kohberger's phone records. They show that the phone was in Pullman at 2:42 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022 but then stops reporting to the network. It does not connect again until 4:48 a.m.

- Dec. 29, 2022: Based on the information gathered, law enforcement secured an arrest warrant for Bryan Kohberger. He was taken into custody early in the morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township.

- Jan. 3, 2023: Kohberger appeared at Pennsylvania’s Monroe County Courthouse and agreed to waive extradition in order to be moved back to Idaho to face charges.

- Jan. 4, 2023: Kohberger arrived in Moscow on a small plane.

- Jan. 5, 2023: Kohberger made his first court appearance in Latah County and the court records in the case have been unsealed.

