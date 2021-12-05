Timbers down RSL 2-0 for conference title, MLS final berth

But the Timbers swept Salt Lake in their three meetings during the regular season, outscoring their opponent 12-4 in the three matches.

RSL advanced to the conference final with a 2-1 victory at Sporting Kansas City. The team was undefeated in its previous four straight road matches.

The Timbers downed top-seeded Colorado in the conference semifinals.

Portland went up early with Mora's goal in the fifth minute. RSL defender Aaron Herrera tried to clear the ball from out in front of the goal, but it fell to Mora, who scored. It was Mora's 12th goal this year.

The Timbers added an insurance goal in the 61st minute. Moreno's right-footed blast from atop the penalty area hit the post then caromed off the back of RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa.

Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark finished with three saves in the shutout.

The Timbers were without Dairon Asprilla because of a red card in the 2-1 conference semifinal win over the top-seeded Colorado Rapids.

The availability of Portland’s Sebastian Blanco was uncertain because of a hamstring injury against the Rapids, but he was available as a sub. Blanco has seven goals and seven assists this season.

Keeping Blanco out of Saturday's game gave him more rest before the final.

RSL saw the return of captain Albert Rusnak, who missed the past two games because of the league’s health and safety protocol. Rusnak has 11 goals this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa chases the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer Western Conference final against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Credit: Amanda Loman Caption Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa chases the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer Western Conference final against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Credit: Amanda Loman Credit: Amanda Loman

Caption Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora celebrates after scoring a goal against Real Salt Lake during the first half of the MLS soccer Western Conference final Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Credit: Amanda Loman Caption Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora celebrates after scoring a goal against Real Salt Lake during the first half of the MLS soccer Western Conference final Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Credit: Amanda Loman Credit: Amanda Loman

Caption Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo (5) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) jump up for a head ball during the first half of the MLS soccer Western Conference final Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Credit: Amanda Loman Caption Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo (5) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) jump up for a head ball during the first half of the MLS soccer Western Conference final Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Credit: Amanda Loman Credit: Amanda Loman

Caption Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loria (44) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) vie for the ball during the first half of the MLS soccer Western Conference final Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Credit: Amanda Loman Caption Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loria (44) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) vie for the ball during the first half of the MLS soccer Western Conference final Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Credit: Amanda Loman Credit: Amanda Loman