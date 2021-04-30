TikTok names exec at Chinese parent ByteDance as new CEO

TikTok named Mayer as its U.S.-based CEO last year amid scrutiny from President Donald Trump and his administration, which tried to ban the app based on vague national-security concerns and to force its sale to Oracle and Walmart. The Biden administration has put these efforts on hold as it reviews national security threats posed by Chinese technology companies.

While it's still unclear what the Biden administration will decide to do with TikTok, the CEO choice suggests the pressure is off ByteDance compared with how the company fared under Trump, said eMarketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson. “It does seem to me that the concern over ByteDance having to divest TikTok may be lessened. TikTok is trying to move forward as a truly global company, and one that hopefully isn't going to be broken up.”

ByteDance CEO Yiming Zhang said in a statement that Chew will focus on “corporate governance and long-term business initiatives," while Pappas oversees the app's operations.

“We will continue building out our strong and deep management team as we set the stage for the next phase of TikTok’s success," Chew said.