TikTok is launching new tool that will help creators label AI content on the app

By Associated Press
57 minutes ago
In its bid to curb misinformation, TikTok said on Tuesday it will begin launching a new tool that will help creators label AI-generated content they produce.

TikTok said in a news release that the tool will help creators easily comply with the company's existing AI policy, which requires all manipulated content that shows realistic scenes to be labeled in a way that indicates they’re fake or altered.

TikTok prohibits deepfakes – videos and images that have been digitally created or altered with artificial intelligence - that misled users about real-world events. It doesn’t allow deepfakes of private figures and young people, but is OK with altered images of public figures in certain contexts, including for artistic and educational purposes.

Additionally, the company said on Tuesday it will begin testing an “AI-generated” label this week that will eventually apply to content it detects to been edited or created by AI. It will also rename effects on the app that have AI to explicitly include “AI” in their name and corresponding label.

The move by TikTok comes amid rising concerns about how the AI arms race will affect misinformation. The European Union, for example, has been pushing online platforms to step up the fight against false information by adding labels to text, photos and other content generated by artificial intelligence.

