TikTok CEO to tell Congress app is safe, urge against ban

Chew pushed back against fears that TikTok could become a tool of China's ruling Communist Party because its parent company, ByteDance, is based in Beijing. He said ByteDance had evolved into a privately held "global enterprise," with 60% owned by big institutional investors, 20% owned by the Chinese entrepreneurs who founded it and the rest by employees.

“Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country,” Chew said.

TikTok has come under fire in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific, where a growing number of governments have banned TikTok from devices used for official business over worries it poses risks to cybersecurity and data privacy or could be used to push pro-Beijing narratives and misinformation.