Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hits 500th career home run

His pursuit of these big numbers has become a bright spot for a Detroit team that finally seems to be emerging from a difficult rebuild, approaching a .500 record.

Cabrera is the sixth player born outside the United States to reach 500 homers. He joins Pujols, Palmeiro, Sammy Sosa, Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz, who reached the mark in 2015 and was the last to pull off the feat before Cabrera.

He is also the first player to reach the mark in a Tigers uniform.

In 2012, Cabrera became the first player in 45 years to win the Triple Crown by leading the league in batting average, home runs, and RBIs.

When Cabrera made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2003, he was just 20 years old. He helped them win the World Series that year.

The Tigers acquired him in a trade with the Marlins in 2007, a year after losing the World Series to St. Louis, in the hopes that he would help them win a world championship for the first time since 1984.

However, the Tigers have never won it all with the slugging superstar. They lost in the 2012 World Series to San Francisco and later in the decade went into a rebuilding mode that bottomed out with 310 losses between 2017-19.

Cabrera’s hitting and his jovial on-field demeanor made him popular in Detroit, but his production has dipped significantly in recent years as age and injuries caught up with him.

While other Tigers such as superstar pitcher Justin Verlander were traded away, Cabrera’s declining value and huge contract made him difficult to move. His 500th homer was his 13th this season, his highest total since 2017.

Although Cabrera was in striking distance of both the home run and hit milestones when the season started, no one knew how those pursuits would go because of his recent struggles at the plate. He homered on opening day in the snow, but by the All-Star break, he had gone deep just seven times and there were doubts he could pull off the feat this year.

He has picked up the pace since then, hitting six home runs and reaching 500 with time to spare in 2021.

Cabrera is just behind Hall of Famer Eddie Murray, who ranks 27th on the career list with 504 home runs.

Caption Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits his 500th career home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jon Blacker Credit: Jon Blacker

Caption Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, rounds the bases after hitting his 500th career home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jon Blacker Credit: Jon Blacker