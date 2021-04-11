Tigers put Miguel Cabrera on IL with biceps strain

“I told him after the game I don’t want him to keep fighting it and get it checked out and put him on the injured list to make sure we nip this pretty early,” Hinch said.

The two-time AL MVP will undergo further evaluation and tests Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers will consult with their doctors in Detroit. At this point, Hinch said the plan is for Cabrera to remain with the team on the road and travel to Houston.

A four-time batting champion, the 37-year-old Cabrera is off to a slow start in 2021. He is batting just .125 (3 for 24) with one homer and three RBIs in seven games.

Hinch is understandably concerned about Cabrera's injury, but he's not going to overreact until the team gets more information.

“I don’t like that he altered his swing in order to compensate for it," Hinch said. “That bothered me and got me over the edge last night to have him not battle through soreness. He wasn’t in a tremendous amount of pain, but we’ve got to find some answers to why it was hindering his confidence and his comfort.”

"I’m concerned when you put a guy on the injured list like this, but I don’t know how to diagnose it other than to give him some rest opportunities and then have our doctors tell me what they think after a further and deeper evaluation.”

Cabrera has 2,869 career hits and needs four more to tie Babe Ruth for 45th place on the career list. He's likely to climb up other lists before he's done playing.

While his pitchers won't have to face the dangerous Cabrera, Indians manager Terry Francona was sorry to hear about the injury.

“You never want to see anybody injured,” Francona said. “Hopefully it’s not something that keeps him out for a while. Because I looked up at the board at some of those names he’s tracking down, they’re pretty good names. When you start putting Babe Ruth and names like that, that’s pretty impressive.”

To replace Cabrera, the Tigers selected the contract of infielder Renato Nunez.

Cabrera's injury is the second significant one for the Tigers this weekend. On Saturday, starter Julio Teheran was placed on the injured list with a shoulder strain that could sideline him for months. Detroit moved him to the 60-day injured list Sunday, partly due to learning more about the injury in the past 24 hours.

“It kind of grew as we got more and more information," Hinch said.

The injuries will challenge the Tigers, but Hinch won't let them turn into excuses for his club.

“This has not been a great week for us. But if your chin is already down and you’re already defeated after eight games, then that’s a problem,” he said. "I’m not going to ride the roller coaster of it and expect our team to. We need to do things better. We got a lot of areas of improvement. We’ve been hit with the injury bug this week and that doesn’t feel great.

"It’s our reality. I don’t anticipate any negative vibe or sad attitude or anything like that.”

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera points to the first base umpire for a check swing during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs to first during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio