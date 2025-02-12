Tigers expect RHP Alex Cobb to miss start of season with hip injury after signing $15M, 1-year deal

Cobb, who has had hip surgery twice, signed a $15 million, one-year contract two months ago. The Tigers added him to join a rotation led by AL Triple Crown and CY Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and recently signed Jack Flaherty.

Injuries limited the 37-year-old Cobb to pitching in just three games during the 2024 regular season, going 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA for the AL Central-champion Cleveland Guardians, and two postseason games.

Cobb was 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts and was an All-Star for San Francisco in 2023, when he had hip surgery for the second time.

Cobb is 79-76 with a 3.84 ERA in 233 career starts over 13 seasons with Tampa Bay, Baltimore, the Los Angeles Angels, Giants and Guardians.

Detroit ended a decade-long postseason drought last year after making a late-season surge to earn a wild card. The Tigers swept Houston in the opening round before getting eliminated by Cleveland in their AL Division Series.

The Tigers bolstered their lineup with two-time All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres and are among the teams potentially interested in signing two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman.

