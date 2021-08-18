Tigers analyst Jack Morris suspended for Ohtani remarks

The Tigers, who retired Morris' number after he was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, issued a similar statement.

“The Detroit Tigers take immense pride in honoring the diverse cultures that make up our players, coaching staff, front office, fan base and community,” the team said. “We are deeply disappointed by the comments made by Jack Morris during the broadcast last night. We fully support Bally Sports Detroit’s decision and their ongoing commitment to ensure that all personnel are held to the highest standards of personal conduct.”

The incident comes 31 years after Morris, during his playing days, told a young female reporter that he “only talks to women when I'm naked if they are on top of me or I'm on top of them.” Morris, who was not naked at the time, was defended by then-team president Bo Schembechler, who blamed the Detroit Free Press for sending a female reporter into the clubhouse.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports