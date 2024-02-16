Tiger Woods withdraws after playing only 6 holes at Riviera

Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only 24 holes

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only 24 holes, withdrawing Friday at the Genesis Invitational after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole.

PGA Tour rules official Mark Dusbabek said on the telecast that Woods had an illness, and that it was not related to his ankle or back.

Wood was 1-over par for the round and projected just outside the cut when he asked for a cart and was driven off the course by a rules official.

Woods had not played an official event since the Masters last April, withdrawing in the middle of the third round of the rain-delayed major. He played the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December against a 20-man field with no cut, and the 36-hole PNC Championship with his son.

Woods had said he hoped to play one tournament a month through the major season. He had said Thursday he was experiencing back spasms, which led to his shank on the final hole.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

