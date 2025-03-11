Tiger Woods says he ruptured his Achilles tendon, an injury likely to keep him out of the Masters

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods said.

He said he had minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon that the doctor said went smoothly. Such surgeries involve smaller incisions, and the recovery time is quicker. But most recoveries take a month before someone can even put weight on their foot.

Woods said he would focus on rehab and recovery.

The Masters is April 10-13. Woods set the Masters record last year by making the cut for the 24th time in a row. But he has not competed outside of his indoor league — except for 18 holes of the Seminole Pro-Member last week — since missing the cut in the British Open last summer.

