Tiger Woods makes it official: His 2024 debut will come next week at Riviera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods confirmed Wednesday he will make his first PGA Tour start since the Masters at the Genesis Invitational next week at Riviera, a tournament he hosts.

Woods posted on social media that he was "excited to be a playing host" when the PGA Tour's next signature event with a $20 million purse starts on Feb. 15.

Woods also teased about his announcement Monday of new apparel now that he has ended a relationship with Nike that dated to 1996 when he turned pro. "The vision remains the same," he wrote.

Riviera is the course Woods has played the most times — 12 as a pro — without winning.

He withdrew after 36 holes at Riviera with the flu in 2006 and did not return until 2018. A year ago, he tied for 45th. He next played the Masters, making the cut and then withdrawing during a cold, rainy weekend, had ankle surgery and did not return to golf until December.

The Genesis Invitational is a limited field for top performers. Woods will be playing on a sponsor exemption.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

