Tiger Woods has his 'most embarrassing moment' by not knowing the yardage in a TGL match

He hit wedge, a perfectly good shot that traveled 100 yards.

“I heard 99 yards, so I went out there and hit it,” the 15-time major champion said after losing the 13th hole against Cameron Young of New York Golf Club.

"One of the most embarrassing moment in my golfing career just happened," Woods said on the ESPN telecast, laughing among the disbelief. "I just screwed up. That was embarrassing."

His Jupiter Links teammates, Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim, dropped to the floor laughing.

New York never trailed in a 10-3 victory.

