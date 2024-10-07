Thunderstorm delays start of Sunday night showdown between Dallas and Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The threat of severe weather has delayed the start of the Sunday night showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys.
A line of thunderstorms was rolling through the area around Acrisure Stadium around the time of the scheduled 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff.
The Steelers were just about to be introduced when the delay was called.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 10 points in abbreviated preseason debut with...
2
Robert Coover, innovative author and teacher, dies at 92
3
Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza and southern Lebanon ahead of...
4
Rio de Janeiro mayor reelected to a fourth term in Brazil's local...
5
Stenhouse snaps 65-race losing streak after late crash at Talladega...