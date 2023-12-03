Thunder rally after allowing late 30-0 run and defeat Mavericks 126-120

The Thunder’s final rally began with a traveling call against Luka Doncic, who recorded his 59th career regular-season triple-double with 36 points, 18 assists and 15 assists in a season-high 46 minutes. A dunk by Chet Holmgren tied the score, and Williams put the Thunder ahead for good with a reverse drive with 40 seconds left.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander then stole the ball from Doncic near midcourt and drove in for a four-point lead. Williams hit two free throws with eight seconds left for the final points.

Gilgeous-Alexander, averaging 30.6 points coming in, scored 17 points after being limited to one in the first quarter. Cason Wallace and Davis Bertrans each scored 15 points. Bertrans went 3 for 3 on 3-pointers plus six made free throws when fouled twice behind the arc.

The Mavericks were swept in a home back-to-back, losing to Memphis 108-94 on Friday and dropped to 5-4 at home.

Doncic returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s game while welcoming a newborn daughter on Thursday. Doncic’s 59th triple-doubles tie him with Larry Bird for ninth place all time.

The Mavericks played without their Nos. 2 and 3 scorers. Fellow All-Star guard Kyrie Irving (23.6 points per game) sat out after tweaking a foot on Friday. Sixth-man Tim Hardaway Jr. (16.8 points) missed his second consecutive game because of back spasms.

Doncic’s fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Gabriela, on Thursday. Doncic’s white shoes featured pink accents and his daughter’s name written on the outside of each.

Oklahoma City’s bench outscored Dallas’ 55-23 — 33-12 in the first half when building a 72-56 lead.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At Houston on Wednesday.

Mavericks: End three-game homestand against Utah on Wednesday.

