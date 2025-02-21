Three shot and killed outside Louisville motor vehicle office, police say

Numerous police responded to the shooting at a state Driver Licensing Office on the southern outskirts of Louisville.

Police Maj. Donald Boeckman said the suspect or suspects left in a vehicle. Boeckman did not have a description of the vehicle and said investigators were still reviewing surveillance video.

“It’s absolutely a tragedy and I’m surprised there wasn’t more people injured,” Boeckman said.

Boeckman also said police did not know if the victims were connected.

Credit: AP Credit: AP