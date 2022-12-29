springfield-news-sun logo
Three players, Casey ejected after Pistons-Magic scuffle

By DAVE HOGG, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Three players and Detroit coach Dwane Casey were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of their game

Orlando's Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench. Casey was thrown out for arguing the decision.

Wagner and Hayes were chasing an errant Magic pass in the backcourt, with Wagner knowing Orlando would be called for a backcourt violation as soon as he touched it. As he slowed up to let it go out of bounds, Hayes tried to cut past him along the sideline.

Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench. starting a scuffle that involved every player on both teams.

Hayes got back up and appeared to strike Wagner in the back of the head.

Numerous Magic players could be facing suspension for leaving the bench area. Moritz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr, Gary Harris, Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross and Admiral Schofield were the players out of the game as the Orlando bench emptied.

The incident happened with 34 seconds left in the first half. The Pistons led 66-47 at the half.

