Three officers are shot in Washington, police say. The injuries don't appear to be life-threatening

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three police officers have been shot in Washington and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, authorities said Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement posted online that the officers were shot in the southeast part of the nation's capital at about 8:30 a.m. No other details were immediately available.

The police union said three of its members had been shot by a suspect and were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Several roads were closed in the area during the morning commute as the shooting unfolded.

The incident comes as the District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp increase in violent crime, which went up 39% in 2023, largely fueled by a rise in homicides and carjackings.

