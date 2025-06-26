Three more victims identified in West Virginia flash flooding

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities have identified three more victims killed in flash flooding in northern West Virginia, increasing the total number of people killed to nine.

The body of Sandra Kay Parsons, 83, of Triadelphia, was found in the Ohio River on Tuesday. Officials in Ohio County released her identity after receiving confirmation from a medical examiner. Two other victims were identified last week: Jesse Pearson, 43, of Triadelphia; and Connie Veronis, 71, of Moundsville.