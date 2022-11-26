Three guards lead No. 4 Texas to a 91-54 victory over UTRGV

Texas raced to a 44-22 halftime lead. Helping the cause were 14 UTRGV turnovers that the Longhorns turned into 19 points.

Hunter and Carr made 3-pointers and Rice a fast-break dunk in a span of 37 seconds, creating a lead of 29 with less than eight minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

UTRGV: The Vaqueros were picked to finish last in the 13-team Western Athletic Conference by the coaches and media. Texas, with its pressure defenses, didn't give UTRGV much of a chance. The Vaqueros missed their first six shots while committing five turnovers, falling behind 10-0.

Texas: This game marked the Longhorns' second return to 3,500-seat Gregory Gym, their home court before moving to the Frank Erwin Center in 1977. Texas moved to the new Moody Center this season, but coach Chris Beard intends to play one game annually at Gregory. The packed gym was was never louder than when the athletic freshman Dillon Mitchell converted passes from Carr and Rice into two fast-break alley-oop dunks.

UP NEXT

UTRGV hosts Texas-Corpus Christi on Wednesday.

Texas plays host to No. 10 Creighton on Thursday.

