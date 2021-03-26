ThredUp's shares pop in stock market debut

ThredUp's debut comes as the resale market has been strong even during the pandemic, benefiting from shoppers' accelerated shift online and customers' steadfast focus on second-hand goods as they become more conscious about the environment. The total resale market reached $28 billion in 2019 and should increase to $64 billion by 2024, according to research from GlobalData commissioned by ThredUp.

ThredUp, based in Oakland, California, calls itself a “managed" marketplace, for sellers, including managing pricing, merchandising, fulfillment, payments and customer service. With this model, it believes it attracts high-quality supply without directly spending money to acquire sellers. ThredUp sellers can order a clean out kit, fill it and return it using the company's prepaid label. ThredUp then takes it and gets it ready for resale. In comparison, Poshmark is a social marketplace where users buy and sell directly with each other and interact,

Since its founding in 2009, ThredUp, which features a diverse array of labels from Gucci to Gap, has processed more than 100 million unique secondhand items from 35,000 brands across 100 categories. Its facility has capacity to hold up to 5.5 million items and process up to 100,000 a day. As of Dec. 31, it had 1.2 million active buyers and 428,000 active sellers. The company also has partnerships with 21 retailers including Walmart.

The company's revenue was $186.0 million in 2020, up 14% over 2019, according to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Its net loss widened to $47.9 million in 2020, from $38.2 million in 2019.

Reinhart declined to offer AP a specific timeline for when ThredUp will be profitable but he said the “market opportunities are huge."

