Threat forces California lawmakers to cancel, work elsewhere

At the Capitol on Thursday business appeared to go on as usual, with a rally taking place outside and people walking around the park that surrounds the building. As of about 10 a.m. the public was allowed to enter the building and people, including school children, were taking tours.

Earlier some people had been turned away from entering, the Los Angeles Times reported. But the Capitol building was not placed on official lockdown, said John Casey, spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Contreras said the session has been moved to another state building nearby. The session, set to start at 9 a.m., was delayed by 45 minutes. She instructed staff who had not yet arrived at work to stay home and told those already in their offices to remain in place.

__

Photographer Rich Pedroncelli and Associated Press writer Sophie Austin contributed.