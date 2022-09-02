Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire

Firefighters were focusing on mopping up hotspots and building more containment lines, trying to get most of the hard work done before the midday heat, Cal Fire said.
California is in the grip of a prolonged heat wave. Temperatures have been so high that residents have been asked for three consecutive days to conserve power during late afternoon and evening hours when solar energy declines.
On Wednesday, seven firefighters working the Route Fire in triple-digit temperatures had to be taken to hospitals for treatment of heat illnesses. All were released.
“Excessive heat, low humidity and steep terrain will continue to pose the biggest challenge for firefighters,” Cal Fire said.
The tally of destroyed structures remained at two, and all evacuation orders were lifted.
In eastern San Diego County, the Border 32 Fire remained at just under 7 square miles (18 square kilometers) and containment increased to 20%.
More than 1,500 people had to evacuate the area near the U.S.-Mexico border when the fire erupted Wednesday. All evacuations were lifted by Friday afternoon.
Two people were hospitalized with burns. Three homes and seven other buildings were destroyed.
Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the Border Fire Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the Border Fire Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the Border Fire, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the Border Fire, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Mariela Gaxiola carries her dog to her car after a flare up from the Border Fire approached the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Mariela Gaxiola carries her dog to her car after a flare up from the Border Fire approached the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
The Route Fire burns over the closed-off interstate 5 Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
The Route Fire burns over the closed-off interstate 5 Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the Border Fire Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the Border Fire Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Fire crews work a wildfire on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, near Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Fire crews work a wildfire on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, near Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Wind whips embers from a hotspot during a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Wind whips embers from a hotspot during a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Wind whips embers from a hotspot during a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Wind whips embers from a hotspot during a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter drops water on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter drops water on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Wind whips embers from a hotspot during a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Wind whips embers from a hotspot during a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter drops water on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter drops water on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A wildfire burns in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A wildfire burns in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A firefighter watches as a wildfire burns in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A firefighter watches as a wildfire burns in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A bulldozer works to build a fire line on wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A bulldozer works to build a fire line on wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Firefighters walk in a line during a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Firefighters walk in a line during a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter prepares to drop water on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter prepares to drop water on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A firefighters watches as a wildfire burns in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A firefighters watches as a wildfire burns in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
In this image from a Cal Fire monitoring camera on Antelope Mountain, the Mill Fire burns near Weed, Calif., Friday Sept. 2, 2022. (Cal Fire/ALERTWildfire Network via AP)
In this image from a Cal Fire monitoring camera on Antelope Mountain, the Mill Fire burns near Weed, Calif., Friday Sept. 2, 2022. (Cal Fire/ALERTWildfire Network via AP)
