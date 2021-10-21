Thousands rally in Sudan's capital to demand civilian rule

Tensions between the civilians and generals in the transitional government have increased since Sudan’s interim authorities said they foiled a coup attempt within the military last month. Officials blamed al-Bashir loyalists for the move. The announcement also aroused fears among civilians that the military may eventually hijack the country's transition to a civilian democratic rule.

Military leaders have also signaled a change in direction. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, said that dissolving the government of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok could resolve the ongoing political crisis. Hamdok responded last week by addressing the public in a televised speech where he laid out a series of measures that he said would help speed the handover to a completely elected and civilian government. They included repeated exhortations for groups of differing opinions to work together, and for the country’s transitional constitution and judicial bodies to be respected.

Thursday’s rallies come days after a rival protest in support of the ruling generals.

On Saturday, thousands of Sudanese took to the streets of Khartoum to demand the dismantling of Hamdok's government and the establishment of military rule. Since then, hundreds of them have been camping outside the Republican Palace, the seat of the Sovereign Council.

In a tweet on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the Sudanese to exercise their right to assembly peacefully and without violence.

Thursday's rallies also coincide with the 57th anniversary with the Sudanese uprising that ended the military rule of Gen. Ibrahim Abboud in 1964 and paved the way for a constitutional government.