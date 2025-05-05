Thousands of people gather near Buckingham Palace to mark the 80th anniversary of V-E Day

The Cenotaph, the nation’s war memorial, was covered with Union Jack flags. It was the first time that the memorial had been draped in the flags since it was unveiled by King George V in 1920, two years after the end of World War I.

About 1,300 members of the British armed forces are being joined by troops from the United Kingdom's NATO allies and Ukraine — a nod to the present war in Europe. The procession started in Parliament Square and swept past Buckingham Palace, where King Charles III took the salute.

Maria Crook, 69, who wore a hat with red, white and blue ribbons, traveled from Devon to London to watch the procession.

“I think it’s extremely important to pay our respects and honor those who have died for us,” she said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP