Thousands of North Carolina felons can now register and vote

The voter registration expansion "means you've got a voice," Daryl Atkinson, the lead attorney for civil rights groups and ex-offenders who sued over the law in 2019, said while celebrating the change at an event behind the state Legislative Building in Raleigh. “Imagine if 56,000 had something to say. But they’re going to have something to say in November."

A panel of trial judges struck down the 1973 law in March, declaring it violates the state constitution largely because it discriminates against Black residents.

The state Supreme Court agreed in May to hear an appeal of that decision, and the case remains pending. The date for oral arguments has not been set.

But the justices didn't touch a Court of Appeals ruling that prevented registration requests from the felons who weren't in prison or jail from being fulfilled only through Tuesday. So these applicants — for now and unless the Supreme Court reverses the trial court ruling — will be able to vote, beginning with the November general election.

The Rev. William Barber of Goldsboro, a co-chair of the national Poor People’s Campaign, also spoke at Wednesday's event, attended by about 100 people. A coalition of groups is organizing an “Unlock Our Vote Freedom Summer Tour” that will include voter information and registration drives, as well as other outreach efforts to potential voters.