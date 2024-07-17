Thousands of Nebraskans with felony convictions could be denied voting rights under AG's opinion

Hilgers also found unconstitutional a law passed years ago that restored the voting rights of people with felony convictions two years after they finished all the terms of their sentences.

The opinion was sought by Republican Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen. Hilgers, a former speaker of the Legislature, had been critical of the most recently passed law, as has fellow Republican Gov. Jim Pillen and some Republican lawmakers in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. Evnen, Hilgers and Pillen make up the three-member Board of Pardons.

Based on the opinion, Evnen issued a statement late Wednesday afternoon saying he has begun directing county election offices to stop registering people convicted of felonies who have not been pardoned by the Nebraska Board of Pardons.