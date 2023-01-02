springfield-news-sun logo
Thousands line up for viewing of Benedict's body at Vatican

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
Thousands of people are lining up across St. Peter's Square to view the body in St. Peter's Basilica of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Thousands of people lined up across St. Peter's Square hours before dawn on Monday to view Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body and pay their respects.

Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St. Peter’s Basilica. Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis, in the square.

The frail, 95-year-old Benedict died Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery where he had lived since his retirement in 2013 when he became the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.

Security officials expected at least 25,000 people to pass by the body on the first day of viewing.

Follow AP's coverage of Pope Benedict XVI: https://apnews.com/hub/pope-benedict-xvi

