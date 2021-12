Thousands line up for 'jingle jabs' on Christmas in England

Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Friday urged people to “make the booster a part of your Christmas this year,” praised those who are working through the festive period to deliver the shots.

“I would like to thank the tireless and selfless work of the NHS and volunteers for sacrificing time with their loved ones to deliver life saving jabs through Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year, and helping everyone to Get Boosted Now,” Javid said in a statement.

The omicron threat was underlined by data released by the Office for National Statistics, which estimated that 1.7 million people in the U.K. had COVID-19 in the week ending Dec. 19, the highest number since comparable figures were first recorded in autumn 2020.

While infection rates are rising, public health officials hope that widespread vaccination will limit the number of people who are hospitalized or ultimately die from COVID-19.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption People wait in line to receive a 'Jingle Jab' Covid vaccination booster injection at the Good Health Pharmacy, north London, Saturday Dec. 25, 2021. Thousands of people across England are spending a few minutes of Christmas Day to line up under leaden winter skies to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the omicron variant fuels a surge in infections across the country. The Good Health Pharmacy in north London is one of dozens of vaccination sites that kept their doors open Saturday to administer “jingle jabs" amid a government push to offer booster shots to all adults by the end of the year. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Caption People wait in line to receive a 'Jingle Jab' Covid vaccination booster injection at the Good Health Pharmacy, north London, Saturday Dec. 25, 2021. Thousands of people across England are spending a few minutes of Christmas Day to line up under leaden winter skies to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the omicron variant fuels a surge in infections across the country. The Good Health Pharmacy in north London is one of dozens of vaccination sites that kept their doors open Saturday to administer “jingle jabs" amid a government push to offer booster shots to all adults by the end of the year. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller