Thousands in Ukraine attend funeral of former lawmaker and critic of Russia who was killed in Lviv

Her daughter Sofia Semchyshyn commented about her killing. “Killed, they killed her near her house during the day, on a sunny day."

Farion served as a member of the Ukrainian parliament between 2012 and 2014, and was best known for her campaigns to promote the use of the Ukrainian language, urging that Ukrainian officials should not speak Russian. She controversially criticized Russian-speaking members of Ukraine's Azov regiment who defended the port city of Mariupol in the first days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lviv resident Olha Arden, 64, praised Farion.

“For me she is a patriot, a nationalist and she is our fighter for the Ukrainian language, the strongest fighter," she said. "For 32 years she fought for the Ukrainian language. We respect and honor her. We will remember her after death.”

