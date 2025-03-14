Thousands converging on Serbia's capital for a major rally that tests Vucic's populist government

The protest is seen as a culmination of months of anti-graft demonstrations in the Balkan country and a test for President Aleksandar Vucic's right-wing government, which has faced mounting popular discontent.

The autocratic leader has repeatedly warned that violence is planned at the rally and threatened arrests over any incidents. Vucic's supporters have been camping in the city center, fueling fears of clashes with the protesters.

At a news conference on Friday evening, a defiant Vucic again said that authorities have received multiple reports of alleged planned unrest and described Saturday's rally as “illegal.”

Vucic reiterated claims that Western intelligence services were behind the protests with an aim to oust him from power.

“I do not accept blackmail, I will not agree to pressure, I am the president of Serbia and I won't allow the street to set the rules,” Vucic said.

Earlier, police detained six opposition activists on suspicion of “preparing actions against the constitutional order and security” a day after an alleged recording of their meeting was broadcast on pro-government television stations on Thursday.

On Friday, police also reported finding a car with German license plates in Belgrade with two bags inside containing Molotov cocktails, baseball bats, balaclavas and protective gloves.

“The Serbian state will do everything to secure peace,” Vucic said. "Those disrupting peace will be arrested and severely punished.”

Responding to tensions, the European Union's mission in Serbia said on Friday that “freedom of assembly is a fundamental right” and the safety of participants and institutions must be ensured.

“Violence must be avoided,” the EU said.

Students from other cities and towns in Serbia have been coming to Belgrade after marching or cycling for days. A small red carpet was placed on the pavement for their arrival while a flag-waving crowd cheered loudly to welcome them.

A group that set off from the northern city of Novi Sad received a warm welcome along the way on Friday in Nova Pazova, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) northwest of Belgrade.

“I honestly hope that there will not be any major problems," said Emilija Djurdjevic, one of the marchers. “We are coming in peace and we don't intend to do anything that should not be done. So my expectation is only positive.”

Previous student-led rallies in other Serbian cities have been peaceful while drawing huge crowds.

In Belgrade, tractors were parked around a park outside the Serbian presidency building where Vucic’s supporters, including former paramilitary fighters, have organized a counterprotest. Riot police were seen deploying in the park as tensions mounted during the day.

Authorities said that the parliament building across the street would be locked for the next three days because of security reasons.

Also citing security concerns, Serbian police banned journalists from Croatia from entering the country to cover the rally. In the past, Vucic and other officials have accused Croatia's intelligence service of orchestrating protests in Serbia, fueling nationalist sentiments against the traditional Balkan rival.

Serbia’s railway company, Srbijavoz, earlier said that it was stopping all intercity travel over an alleged bomb scare, a move seen as a way to prevent people from traveling to Belgrade.

Reports also emerged of canceled bus services toward Belgrade, prompting students to set up an online platform for people to advertise free seats in their cars for those left without public transportation.

University students in Serbia are a key force behind the nationwide anti-graft movement, which started after a concrete canopy collapsed at a train station and killed 15 people in Serbia's north more than four months ago.

Almost daily protests have rattled Vucic's firm grip on power in Serbia with the momentum gradually building in favor of the demands for change.

Serbia is formally seeking EU membership, but the governing populists have been accused of stifling democratic freedoms while strengthening relations with Russia and China.

Many in Serbia blamed the crash on Nov. 1 in Novi Sad on government corruption and negligence that resulted in poor renovation work on the central train station building.

___

Dusan Stojanovic contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

