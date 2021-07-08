Thousands at memorial for Nigerian televangelist T.B. Joshua

More than 15,000 people from Nigeria and abroad attended Joshua's Sunday services in the stadium-like church, including many African presidents, senior government officials, international soccer players, musicians and other high-profile celebrities. Joshua's popularity reached across Africa and to South America where he held many religious crusades.

In September 2014, the guest house of the Lagos church collapsed, killing more than 100 people, most of them foreigners who were in Nigeria to attend his services.

While authorities say the building collapsed because of structural defects, T.B. Joshua insisted the building was blown up by a small plane that he claimed flew over it shortly before it tumbled down.

Tributes and services have been held all week. Joshua will be buried Friday. He is survived by his widow and three children.