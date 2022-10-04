Thorns owner Paulson steps away after damning abuse report

Golub is accused of making inappropriate sexual remarks in 2013 to former Thorns coach Cindy Parlow Cone, now the president of U.S. Soccer. Golub has previously faced criticism for his workplace behavior and his tolerance for others' misbehavior.

In her investigative report, former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates also accused Thorns management of not being forthcoming with information around Riley's departure from the team in 2015, writing that the club "interfered with our access to relevant witnesses and raised specious legal arguments in an attempt to impede our use of relevant documents.”

The Thorns didn't announce why they weren't renewing Riley's contract that year, and Paulson subsequently vouched for Riley as he landed a job with the Western New York Flash, which subsequently became the North Carolina Courage. Riley was with the Courage until being fired in September 2021 after allegations of his misconduct were made public.

Heather Davis, the general counsel for the Thorns, will oversee the team's decisions in Paulson's absence.

“I very much appreciate your patience and believe it’s critical that the process play out with the Joint Investigation,” Paulson wrote in his announcement of his decision. “I love the Portland Thorns and women’s soccer, and am taking these steps with those interests in mind.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports