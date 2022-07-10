'Thor: Love and Thunder' scores franchise best debut

“Love and Thunder” brings back Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster becomes the Mighty Thor. Russell Crowe also co-stars as Zeus and Christian Bale plays the villain Gorr the God Butcher. It also boasts the biggest production budget of the Thor films, at a reported $250 million.

And yet, it's noteworthy that "Thor: Love and Thunder" isn't even the biggest Marvel opening of the year. That title is held by " Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, " which debuted to $185 million in early May on the heels of the box office phenomenon that was "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The Minions carved out a second-place spot with $45.6 million in weekend two, bringing its domestic total to $210.1 million and its worldwide grosses to $399.9 million.

The summer’s workhorse “Top Gun: Maverick” placed third in its seventh weekend in theaters with $15.5 million. With its domestic total currently at $597.4 million, the Tom Cruise film is poised to cross $600 million by Monday — one of only 12 films ever to do so.

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Chris Hemsworth in a scene from "Thor: Love and Thunder." (Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

Tessa Thompson, from left, director Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film 'Thor: Love and Thunder in London Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

New Zealand director Taika Waititi poses for a photo during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, right, and New Zealand director Taika Waititi pose for a photo during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia, Monday, June 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Mark Baker)