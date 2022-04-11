Thompson scores 41, Warriors top Pelicans to clinch 3rd seed

Thompson opened the spurt with an 11-foot turnaround, a reverse layup and then a driving floater as he was fouled, followed by a 15-foot pull-up and consecutive 3s to make it 108-86.

Thompson scored 21 in the first half, with a 15-foot turnaround and a 3 early in what became a dominant second quarter for Golden State.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Thompson finished 50% from 3-point range and has 14 games with at least 20 points and six with at least 30 since returning to the lineup on Jan. 9 from knee and Achilles injuries that sidelined him more than two seasons. ... Golden State shot 60.5% overall (49 of 81) and 57.6% (19 of 33) from 3-point range. ... Jonathan Kuminga scored 18 points and Damion Lee added 11.

Pelicans: Ingram missed his third straight game with the hamstring injury, which coach Willie Green has described as a minor aggravation that shouldn't keep him out of the play-in game. “He’s feeling much better," Green said. "Our plan is for him to be ready to play Wednesday. But other than that, he’s working through it. He is getting better. But it just didn’t make sense to put him on the floor tonight.” ... Undrafted rookie Jose Alvarado scored 12 points in a reserve role.

CURRY'S STATUS

It's still not clear whether Warriors leading scorer Stephen Curry will be back for Golden State's playoff opener. He missed the final 12 games of the regular season because of a sprained ligament in his left foot.

“We’ll see how everything goes with Steph next week. There’s a chance he’ll be ready for Game 1. There’s a chance he might not,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “As the week goes on, we’ll see where Steph is. But I imagine this will go right down to the wire as far as Game 1 is concerned, whether we know his availability or not.”

UP NEXT

Warriors: Open the first round of the playoffs at home against Denver; dates and times have yet to to be announced.

Pelicans: Host a Western Conference play-in game against San Antonio on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr calls out from the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Caption Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr calls out from the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Caption New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert