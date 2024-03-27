Thompson scores 28, Golden State runs away in 2nd half to top Miami 113-92

Bam Adebayo scored 24 points for Miami, which played without leading scorer Jimmy Butler — sidelined by an illness. The Heat also were without Tyler Herro (foot) for a 16th consecutive game, Kevin Love (heel) for a 14th consecutive game and Duncan Robinson (back) for a fourth game in a row.

Haywood Highsmith and Terry Rozier each scored 15 points for the Heat. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 12 and Nikola Jovic had 11. Miami fell to 2-16 when it scores less than 103 points.

Thompson was 11 for 20 from the floor, 6 for 14 on 3-pointers and had his highest-scoring game since Feb. 15 for the Warriors.

Chris Paul had two steals for the Warriors, giving him 2,600 in his career. He's the third player to reach the 2,600-steal milestone in NBA history, joining John Stockton (3,265) and Jason Kidd (2,684).

The Warriors (37-34) moved a full game ahead of idle Houston in the race for 10th — and the final play-in spot — in the Western Conference. Miami (39-33) remained seventh in the Eastern Conference, tied with Philadelphia but one spot over the 76ers because of a head-to-head tiebreaker.

The loss also left Miami 1 1/2 games behind Indiana in the race for the sixth, and last guaranteed playoff spot, in the East.

Miami fell to 13-9 in games without Butler this season; the Heat are 26-24 when the six-time All-Star is in the lineup.

Miami was within 87-81 early in the fourth; Golden State outscored the Heat 26-11 the rest of the way.

