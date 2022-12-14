Thomas Pynchon sells archives to Huntington Library

The library's press release does not include any comment from the 85-year-old Pynchon, who has rarely communicated with the media or many any public statements beyond those in his work. Son Jackson Pynchon said in a statement that the family was impressed by the Huntington's aerospace, map and science collections, long areas of interest for the author.

“(And) when we learned of the scale and rigor of their independent scholarly programs, which provide exceptional resources for academic research in the humanities, we were confident that the Pynchon archive had found its home," Jackson Pynchon said.